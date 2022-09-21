WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after a short chase.

Breauna Reece was arrested on charges of evading arrest and escaping arrest and was also reportedly wanted on several warrants.

Police said it started around 4:47 p.m. when Reece pulled into the driveway of a house in the 1300 block of Borton Street. An officer who was reportedly watching the house for an investigation walked up to Reece’s car and started speaking with her.

Reece reportedly told the officer she was there to pick up her son, and the officer asked her to get out of her vehicle because of the investigation. Reece then allegedly backed up and drove away from the scene, and the officer chased her.

Reece was arrested after she was stopped at a dead end on Redbud Lane, according to police. She then allegedly led officers on a short foot chase after escaping from her handcuffs.

Police placed her into custody again. Reece remains jailed as of Wednesday on bonds totaling $108,650.

