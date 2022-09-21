Email City Guide
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers

WFISD officials are asking parents to talk to their children about fentanyl and the risks...
WFISD officials are asking parents to talk to their children about fentanyl and the risks associated with it.(WFIE)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community.

The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.

District officials are also making Naloxone (or Narcan) available at every WFISD campus as a precautionary measure. They said nursing staff has been trained on how to properly administer it in case of an emergency.

WFISD officials are asking parents to talk to their children about fentanyl and the risks associated with it. For more information and other resources, click here.

