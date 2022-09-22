Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized

Over a thousand dollars worth of equipment stolen.
boy scouts
boy scouts(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on Monday morning, he noticed some missing locks from the fence. However, it wasn’t until he went inside that he realized there was equipment missing, including camping gear and cooking equipment.

“These kids work so hard and the things that were taken were some items that we had recently begun upgrading. These kids worked their rear ends off last year to raise the money to buy this stuff and a couple of them are just devastated,” Richardson said.

Richardson said there’s been an outpour of support from the community and they have almost reached their GoFundMe goal. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street
Breauna Reece.
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest

Latest News

Maverick has been the MSU Texas mascot since 2006.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Maverick The Mustang
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Maverick The Mustang
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Maverick T. Mustang
Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids.
RBNC to host Halloween event on Oct. 28
News Channel 6 2022 Fall Market preview
News Channel 6 2022 Fall Market preview