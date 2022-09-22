Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on Monday morning, he noticed some missing locks from the fence. However, it wasn’t until he went inside that he realized there was equipment missing, including camping gear and cooking equipment.

“These kids work so hard and the things that were taken were some items that we had recently begun upgrading. These kids worked their rear ends off last year to raise the money to buy this stuff and a couple of them are just devastated,” Richardson said.

Richardson said there’s been an outpour of support from the community and they have almost reached their GoFundMe goal. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

