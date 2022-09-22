Email City Guide
A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 61 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 58 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 58 with clear skies.

Hot but Relief is on the Way
A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday
