Health Watch: TMJ disorders: the “impostor” of pain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. James Green with Star Image Dentistry has seen many patients come through his office with pain surrounding the jaw.

TMJ, which stands for T emporo m andibular J oint, connects the jaw to the skull. When combined with poor breathing, allergies, or improper joint development during childhood, this joint can cause some extreme pain.

Dr. Green says symptoms of a TMJ disorder can include migraine headaches and neck problems, all vague indicators that could be related to a number of other disorders.

Weather changes can also affect those suffering from TMJ disorder just like any other joint in your body.

“Barometric pressure changes can affect the sinuses and the way we breathe and function, which can also affect how we, how our joints feel. There are also arthritis-type issues that can take place that weather can make it worse” Dr. Green said.

Dr. Green recommends that people who are experiencing similar pain speak to a dentist or orthodontist for a comprehensive exam and treatment plan.

Some at-home remedies to try before you get the chance to seek professional help include eating soft foods, rotating ice packs and heat on the joint, and not clenching your teeth during the day.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.