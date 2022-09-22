Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Health Watch: TMJ disorders: the “impostor” of pain

Dr. Green with Star Image Dentistry breaks down the symptoms
By Cassidy Diamond
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. James Green with Star Image Dentistry has seen many patients come through his office with pain surrounding the jaw.

TMJ, which stands for Temporomandibular Joint, connects the jaw to the skull. When combined with poor breathing, allergies, or improper joint development during childhood, this joint can cause some extreme pain.

Dr. Green says symptoms of a TMJ disorder can include migraine headaches and neck problems, all vague indicators that could be related to a number of other disorders.

Weather changes can also affect those suffering from TMJ disorder just like any other joint in your body.

“Barometric pressure changes can affect the sinuses and the way we breathe and function, which can also affect how we, how our joints feel. There are also arthritis-type issues that can take place that weather can make it worse” Dr. Green said.

Dr. Green recommends that people who are experiencing similar pain speak to a dentist or orthodontist for a comprehensive exam and treatment plan.

Some at-home remedies to try before you get the chance to seek professional help include eating soft foods, rotating ice packs and heat on the joint, and not clenching your teeth during the day.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks
Breauna Reece.
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest
The developers believe this could be a gateway to bigger and better things on the east side of...
Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project

Latest News

A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday
Kaysen Villarreal fentanyl overdose
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
crunch fitness
Scammers target gym members
WFISD officials are asking parents to talk to their children about fentanyl and the risks...
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers