Hot Weather into Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be back in the 90s and close to 100 for Friday and Saturday. Now the good news! A cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing an end to the triple digit heat. Highs will fall back into the 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 50s to lower 60s by early next week. This is closer to where we should be for this time of the year.

