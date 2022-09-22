RBNC to host Halloween event on Oct. 28
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is set to host the 16th annual Not-So-Scary Halloween! event on Friday, Oct. 28.
The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. A costume contest will start at 7:30 pm, and music, food, cool games, crafts and candy will be available.
The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory will also be open for attendees to enjoy.
Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids. For more information, click here.
