RBNC to host Halloween event on Oct. 28

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is set to host the 16th annual Not-So-Scary Halloween! event on Friday, Oct. 28.

The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. A costume contest will start at 7:30 pm, and music, food, cool games, crafts and candy will be available.

The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory will also be open for attendees to enjoy.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids. For more information, click here.

