Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.

During a search, deputies reportedly found 3.1 grams of methamphetamine within a syringe, fentanyl pills weighing 3.9 grams, as well as CBD, THC and cocaine.

James was charged with four different counts of possession of a controlled substance, and he remains jailed in Wichita County as of Thursday on a $22,500 total bond. Saffel was charged with two different counts of possession of a controlled substance, and she remains jailed in Wichita County as of Thursday on a $7,500 total bond.

The sheriff’s office stopped another vehicle on Sept. 20 around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of 32nd Street. The driver was identified as Laura Kathryn Benson.

During a search, deputies found about 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as two diazepam pills, according to court documents.

Benson was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She remains jailed in Wichita County as of Thursday on a $12,500 total bond.

