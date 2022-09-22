Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body of a man found Tuesday in the 3500 block of Arthur Street.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Wichita Falls. Police said no foul play is suspected in this case, and Hitt’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Police said a caller was walking through a wooded area at the edge of Tesco Park when they discovered Hitt’s body in the drainage ditch behind the Quail Creek Shopping Center.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks
Breauna Reece.
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest
The developers believe this could be a gateway to bigger and better things on the east side of...
Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project

Latest News

Dr. Green with Star Image Dentistry explains a common phenomenon among patients.
Health Watch: TMJ disorders: the “impostor” of pain
A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday
Kaysen Villarreal fentanyl overdose
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
crunch fitness
Scammers target gym members