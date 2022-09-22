WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body of a man found Tuesday in the 3500 block of Arthur Street.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Wichita Falls. Police said no foul play is suspected in this case, and Hitt’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Police said a caller was walking through a wooded area at the edge of Tesco Park when they discovered Hitt’s body in the drainage ditch behind the Quail Creek Shopping Center.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.