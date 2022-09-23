Email City Guide
A cold front arrives Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 58 with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with clear skies.

