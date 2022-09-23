Inaugural Fall Market kicks off Friday, with tons of vendors and prizes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first-ever Fall Market is now underway, proudly presented by News Channel 6.

Vendors from all over the area have gathered to offer community members a unique shopping experience, just in time to get a jump start on Christmas!

The community is invited to join the News Channel 6 team and over 100 vendors at the Wichita Falls MPEC Friday and Saturday to check out all the specialty items including home decor, sports and outdoors, clothing, beauty products, food and more.

Admission to the event is $5, but kids 12 and under get in free!

Organizers will also be giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes, giving attendees a chance to take some awesome items from local vendors home for free!

The market will continue Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

