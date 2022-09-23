Email City Guide
Rick is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Rick is a cat who is sweet and loves to cuddle.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

