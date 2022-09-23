Two Burkburnett students chosen to meet The First Lady

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A big honor for two Burkburnett high schoolers as they got to meet face to face with First Lady, Doctor Jill Biden.

The students were 2 out of 9 selected and it all comes down to their passion for helping out their classmates. They are also part of a new program, that helps ease the transition, for not only military but new incoming students.

It’s called the S2S program or Student 2 Student.

Students in the group welcome military-connected students and also new students to the school by taking them on a tour, having lunch with them, and overall making them feel part of the school. So they can focus on what matters most, their academic success.

John Porterfield and Sydney Mulhare, both S2S leaders were selected for the Frances Hesselbein student leadership program. Where they got the chance, to not only enhance their leadership skills but meet the first lady of the United States.

“Meeting the first lady? Like that’s crazy,” John Porterfield, S2S leader at Burkburnett High School said. “So I definitely am humbled to be humbled and so excited that I got to do it.”

“I thought it was really cool because yes she’s the president’s wife. But she’s is also really big in MCEC and S2S is a part of MCEC,” Sydney Mulhare S2S leader at Burkburnett High School said.” It was really cool to see someone who likes really is passionate about what they do like the organizations.”

The students say this experience has taught them life lessons that not only inspired them, but will also be able to help shape the future of the S2S program at the high school.

Thanks to them and the program, the district and all 6 Burkburnett ISD campuses received the Texas Purple Star Campus Designation.

The Texas Education Agency says, it’s for their support of military-connected students and their families.

