US 287 closed west of Vernon

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with TxDOT and the Department of Public Safety say U.S. 287 has been closed between Chillicothe and Quanah.

Adelle Lewis with TxDOT says both north and southbound lanes are closed at this time. She said the closure was due to a criminal investigation.

TxDOT posted to Facebook saying they expect the highway to remain closed until at least 6:00 p.m.

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says a number of agencies are involved, including the Texas Rangers.

U.S. 287 southbound traffic in Hardeman County is being detoured south to SH 6 to Crowell then east on US 70 to Vernon. US 287 northbound traffic in Wilbarger County is being detoured west on US 70 to Crowell then north on SH 6 to Quanah.

We were told additional information would be released shortly.

