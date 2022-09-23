Email City Guide
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting

By Nick Davis and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

U.S. 287 has reopened after one person was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement, according to Texas DPS.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Texas DPS confirmed one person was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement Friday on U.S. 287, west of Vernon.

DPS Trooper Sgt. Dan Buesing said Hardeman County 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by a co-driver in their tractor trailer.

Hardeman Co. deputies made contact with the 18 wheeler, which then evaded law enforcement on southbound U.S. 287.

The driver allegedly continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles. Buesing said the driver then reportedly stopped and exited the passenger-side door with a handgun and fired several times at law enforcement. Multiple agencies engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead on scene, according to Texas DPS.

The 911 caller/passenger was reportedly airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Press Release:

This morning, Friday September 23, 2022 approximately 6:50 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a shooting.

Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a 911 caller at approximately 6:50 a.m. that his co-driver shot him. It was then verified that the caller was in transit and traveling south on US 287 just east of Quanah, TX.

Hardeman County Deputies made contact with the 18 wheeler which then evaded law enforcement south on US 287.

The driver continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles – 18 wheeler driver then stopped and exited the passenger side door with a hand gun and fired several times at law enforcement. Multiple agencies engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The 911 caller/passenger was air lifted from the scene with life threatening injuries.

US 287 remains closed until further notice.

Texas Rangers are investigating.

Agencies involved: Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens and Chillicothe Police Department.

