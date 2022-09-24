BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 5
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week five of the high school football season.
5A DII
Rider 42 @ Stephenville 43
4A DI
Vernon 30 @ Burkburnett 35
WFHS 34 @ Iowa Park 7
4A DII
Mineral Wells 14 @ Graham 59
3A DI
Childress 49 @ Bowie 22
3A DII
Henrietta 0 @ Jacksboro 41
TCLA Abilene 0 @ City View 49
2A DI
Valley View 34 @ Nocona 37
2A DII
Hamlin 14 @ Quanah 12
Windthorst 26 @ Haskell 20
Petrolia 34 @ Electra 7
Munday 0 @ Seymour 71
1A DI
Vernon Northside 22 @ Newcastle 67
Saint Jo 70 @ Gold-burg 14
1A DII
Benjamin 56 @ Roby 6
Guthrie 45 @ Chillicothe 0
Throckmorton 52 vs. Whitharral 102
Woodson 0 @ Bryson 48
Harrold 19 @ Lueders-Avoca 58
Cornerstone Christian Academy 12 @ Forestburg 59
TAPPS
Prestonwood Christian 62 @ Wichita Christian 16
