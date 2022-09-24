BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week five of the high school football season.

5A DII

Rider 42 @ Stephenville 43

4A DI

Vernon 30 @ Burkburnett 35

WFHS 34 @ Iowa Park 7

4A DII

Mineral Wells 14 @ Graham 59

3A DI

Childress 49 @ Bowie 22

3A DII

Henrietta 0 @ Jacksboro 41

TCLA Abilene 0 @ City View 49

2A DI

Valley View 34 @ Nocona 37

2A DII

Hamlin 14 @ Quanah 12

Windthorst 26 @ Haskell 20

Petrolia 34 @ Electra 7

Munday 0 @ Seymour 71

1A DI

Vernon Northside 22 @ Newcastle 67

Saint Jo 70 @ Gold-burg 14

1A DII

Benjamin 56 @ Roby 6

Guthrie 45 @ Chillicothe 0

Throckmorton 52 vs. Whitharral 102

Woodson 0 @ Bryson 48

Harrold 19 @ Lueders-Avoca 58

Cornerstone Christian Academy 12 @ Forestburg 59

TAPPS

Prestonwood Christian 62 @ Wichita Christian 16

