Mabel is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a dog named Mabel.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
