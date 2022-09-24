Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Requiem held for Queen Elizabeth II

By Alex Carrion
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II. A Wichita Falls church held a special gathering. Church of the Good Shepherd held a requiem mass to honor the Queen’s life and legacy.

As an Anglican church, Good Shepherd is descended from the church of England, so they felt it was only right to hold a special mass to allow residents to celebrate the Queen’s life and her role in the church.

“We are doing what’s called a requiem mass for Queen Elizabeth II, who just recently passed away,” Brian Chase, Rector for Church of the Good Shepherd said. “Requiem mass is commonly done for the departed and us being an Anglican church we thought it was appropriate to do one for Queen Elizabeth since she passed away.”

Anglican means English, so being an Anglican church, the Church of the Good Shepherd wanted to honor its former “governor of the church” and “defender of faith”.

“We thought we’d provide, being an English church, an opportunity for people to come and celebrate the queen and her life and role in the church,” Chase said. “The title given to her was, the governor of the church and defender of the faith, so that’s still an important role.”

This requiem mass has everything you would expect in a mass just with a focus on the remembrance of the ones lost.

“One of the most obvious changes is we have a catafalque which sort of looks like a coffin,” Chase said, “I guarantee you it is not a coffin there is nobody in it, but it is just sort of a remembrance of the presence of those departed and helps to bring a sense of memorial to them as well.”

As not everyone may be a royalist. The Rector of the church believes this mass still has something to offer everyone.

“I think that a requiem mass still has a lot to offer all of us,” Chase said. ”To help us to work through experience that’s common to everyone. We all have people that pass away and I think that we can all do better grieving. I think the church’s symbols help us to do that in a practical and meaningful way.”

If you didn’t have a chance to attend the requiem today, Chase says, they still have mass every Sunday and everyone from the community is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
13-year-old Kaysen Villarreal was the youngest of three fentanyl-related deaths.
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand

Latest News

Requiem for the Queen
Requiem for the Queen
A cold front arrives Sunday
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Rick is looking for his forever home
The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together...
Historic Wichita Falls home restored