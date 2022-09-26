BBB gives tips on donating to disaster relief charities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone about their basic tips to use when donating to victims of disasters.

The BBB always encourages generosity to help the victims of disasters, like Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. They urge everyone to use caution to avoid questionable appeals by keeping the following tips in mind:

You can verify a charity’s trustworthiness by checking to see if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability by clicking here

These standards look at governance, finances, effectiveness and marketing practices of a particular charity

Ask if the charity is experienced in disaster relief since these charities are the best bet to help deliver aid quickly and effectively; new entrants may have difficulty in following through, even if they have good intentions.

Not all disaster relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly; see if the charity already has a presence in Puerto Rico

Local drives to collect clothing and food are usually not practical during this time; disaster relief organizations are better equipped to obtain what is needed, distribute it and avoid duplication of effort

You can report suspicious charitable appeals and look at BBB charity information online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.