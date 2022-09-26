Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests
A cold front arrives Sunday
Mabel is looking for her forever home
Mabel is looking for her forever home

Latest News

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average...
Gas price fluctuation surges as some states see increase, others continue falling
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Forecasters warn Hurricane Ian will pose a potential force "not seen in our lifetime."
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
1 shot, officer hurt in Chicago police facility incident