DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials have released the name of a man who allegedly shot his co-driver while traveling through Hardeman County last Friday.

According to a DPS release, 41-year-old Darian Patrick Fisher of Irving, Texas, was killed by law enforcement during the incident Friday.

Texas DPS said the co-driver, a 31-year-old man, had surgery for multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in the ICU. He reportedly could have paralysis from a spinal cord injury.

Sgt. Dan Buesing with Texas DPS said Hardeman County 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m., Friday, from a person saying they had been shot by a co-driver in their tractor trailer.

Hardeman Co. deputies made contact with the 18 wheeler, which then evaded law enforcement on southbound U.S. 287.

The driver allegedly continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles. Buesing said the driver then reportedly stopped and exited the passenger-side door with a handgun and fired several times at law enforcement. Multiple agencies engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead on scene, according to Texas DPS.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

