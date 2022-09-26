Los Muertos Wichita Falls hosts Ofrenda workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Los Muertos Wichita Falls held a free Ofrenda workshop on Sunday to teach residents about the history of Día de los Muertos, as well as the cultures that have influenced the practice of Ofrendas, or altars built to honor lost loved ones.

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is one of the most ubiquitous traditions of Mexican culture. You may recognize it from the painted skulls and skeletons, but in many ways, the Ofrenda is what the celebration is all about.

“It is a memorial for the dead ones, but it is also a celebration for life because that has to remind us that we’re still here and we still have family and we still have friends and we are a community, so all of these also brings community together and community together is not just Hispanics, it’s everybody around us,” Dr. Claudia Montoya, MSU Texas professor, said.

This workshop is preparing the community to build their own Ofrendas to be displayed during the Celebration of Life Festival held on Oct. 29 from 5-10 p.m. For more information, follow Los Muertos Wichita Falls on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.