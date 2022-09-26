Email City Guide
Nice Weather for Us this Week

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather this week looks really nice. Expect warm and sunny days with clear, nice conditions at night. Most highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Hurricane Ian will cross Cuba tonight and early Tuesday, entering the Gulf of Mexico by the afternoon. Ian will threaten the western Florida Peninsula later this week.

