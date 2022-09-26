Residents clean Wichita Falls dog park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls resident organized a cleanup which took place at the City of Wichita Falls dog park.

11 people went out of their way Saturday morning to clean up for about an hour. Dmitry Rumiantsev, who is a dog park regular, organized the event as part of a good example of a community service project for Sheppard Air Force Base.

Pictures were provided by Dr. Bradley Wilson, associate professor at Midwestern State University.

