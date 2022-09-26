Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Residents clean Wichita Falls dog park

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls resident organized a cleanup which took place at the City of Wichita Falls dog park.

11 people went out of their way Saturday morning to clean up for about an hour. Dmitry Rumiantsev, who is a dog park regular, organized the event as part of a good example of a community service project for Sheppard Air Force Base.

Pictures were provided by Dr. Bradley Wilson, associate professor at Midwestern State University.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests
wfisd board meeting
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools

Latest News

Crews will be doing major work on the elevators starting Wednesday.
Wichita Co. Courthouse renovations continue, Travis Street to close Wednesday
Dwight Albert Simpson and Toni Lynn Cribb.
Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth
The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
wfisd board meeting
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools