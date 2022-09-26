Residents attend 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden Ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

