Temps look to remain in the low-90s

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with mostly clear skies.

