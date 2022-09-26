Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity.

Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup.

The sound of him taking off is what woke them up.

But the excitement they though was over had just begun. Thanks , large part, to Archie the dog.

In the video, John goes to investigate something Archie keeps barking at in their shed. Seconds later, Katharine joins him after John alerts her there’s a baby right behind the door.

“So when I opened it up, the baby was laying right by the motorcycle right there,” said McClain.

Katharine’s first thought a baby snake or some other animal.

“He said “call 911 quickly there’s an infant in here,” said Katharine McClain.

She says the dispatcher told her it was okay to pick up the baby. which she did, before taking her up to the house.

The child was wrapped in a towel while waiting an ambulance. She was checked out on site before being airlifted to Houston.

“I was pretty frantic (Jason: you’re a mom) yes, I’m a mom, I was pretty frantic and just shocked it’s still kind of got me at little bit,” said Katharine.

The stolen truck was later located with the baby’s dad behind the wheel.

KHOU reports records show he;s now in the Polk County Jail on charges including abandoning or endangering a child.

The McClains were told his vehicle was found abandoned along the railroad tracks which run behind their property.

“I just hope he comes out and takes care of his kids and cleans his act up,” said John.

They say they’d even be willing to add the baby they found to their family.

“I just want her to be happy and live a good life and, you know, if they gave her to me, I’ll take her in a heartbeat and she’ll never have any worries again,” said Katharine.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.