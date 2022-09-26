Email City Guide
Texas jail inmate escapes in Coryell County

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced jail inmate Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road.

Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.

He is reportedly on foot and has removed his black and white-striped jail-issued top, but is believed to be wearing the matching pants.

Deputies said he could be wearing a white T-shirt. The sheriff urges residents not to approach Hogan. If you see him, call the sheriff’s office immediately at 254-865-7201.

Hogan was in jail on charges of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault of a family member, and criminal mischief.

Leon Junction is north of Fort Hood and west of Mound.

