Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested Monday after fentanyl and methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly stopped a vehicle on 23rd Street, near Grace Street, around midnight. The driver was identified as Toni Lynn Cribb, while the passenger was identified as Dwight Albert Simpson.

Court documents state deputies found about four grams of fentanyl and 27.2 grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana, during a search of the vehicle.

Simpson was charged with with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, while Cribb was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Simpson remains jailed in Wichita County on a $50,000 total bond, and Cribb was released from jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.

