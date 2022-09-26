TxDOT teaches residents about car seat safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation rolled out its Save Me With a Seat campaign to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week.

In 2021, 78 children younger than 8-years-old died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 22 of them were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

People who attended the event had their car seat inspected by the TxDOT team specialists. They also checked to see if the seat was installed correctly and if the seat fit the size and height of the child. If the incorrect car seat was in the car, TxDOT would give them the right one for free.

“We want caregivers to know when you rush them up a stage in car seats, it’s actually down a stage in safety, so the number one thing we want all parents to walk away with today is max out that car seat,” Tish beaver, TxDOT traffic safety specialist, said.

Parents were also taught how to properly install a car seat so they can be prepared, and were advised to take the time to make sure they are secure in their seat. TxDOT also said caregivers should practice the habit of buckling up as well.

