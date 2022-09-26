Email City Guide
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools

wfisd board meeting
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District says school will continue as normal at McNiel Middle School and Fowler Elementary School, even though both buildings are currently without power.

The WFISD posted to Facebook, saying power is out at both schools.

“All students are safe, and teachers are continuing to conduct class as usual,” the district’s post stated. “Both school will follow their regular dismissal procedures.”

Oncor reports a power outage in the area southeast of Memorial Stadium, currently affecting around 3,200 customers. Oncor expects the outage to last until around 4:30 p.m.

You can track the outage and sign up for updates on Oncor’s outage map.

