Wichita Co. Courthouse renovations continue, Travis Street to close Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita County Courthouse continues to progress and there is optimism that it can be completed by Jan. 1, 2023.

Crews will be doing major work on the elevators starting Wednesday. County commissioners said Travis Street will be closed all day Wednesday because they have to bring a crane in to remove equipment from the top of the building.

The blueprint for the new office space in the courthouse is starting to take shape. Commissioners said the elevators have been the most challenging aspect for multiple reasons, but a big one is because they have to make sure each floor will be ADA compliant.

“One of the things that we did with the elevator projects, the courthouse was never fully ADA compliant,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County commissioner for precinct 1, said. “We were on multiple waivers on every floor. What we have done with the two new elevator projects is make the courthouse a-d-a compliant on each floor.”

While there have been some bumps in the road along the way, commissioners said they can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

