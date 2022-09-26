Wichita County implements burn ban effective Oct. 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court has agreed to reinstate a burn ban for Wichita County, but that burn ban won’t go into effect right away.

County commissioners said they got several complaints the last time a burn ban was put into place because of the short notice given to residents.

For that reason, the ban approved won’t go into effect until Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Tanner Deleon is at the commissioners court Monday morning. Coming up at on News Channel 6 at 5 p.m., you’ll hear directly from Judge Woody Gossom on why the commissioners are reinstating the burn ban.

