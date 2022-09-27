Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure.

The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds.

The drugs have a street value of $1.5 million.

Authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
Dwight Albert Simpson and Toni Lynn Cribb.
Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
wfisd board meeting
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

Latest News

News Channel 6 has been experiencing a few signal issues across the area and wanted to explain...
New Channel 6 experiences signal issues
Alton Rhodes.
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting
The department will be hosting two hiring events at the training center.
WFPD to host two hiring events
Kiowa County Sheriff Joe Janz said inmates Devon McDonald and Sean Traywick manipulated a...
Kiowa Co. Sheriff shares details of escaped inmates’ capture
The free compost is available to everyone who’s part of the curbside recycling program.
Annual WF compost giveaway happening this Saturday