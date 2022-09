WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s a special day for the City of Wichita Falls.

The city is celebrating its 140th birthday on Tuesday. Sept. 27 is the day Wichita Falls was incorporated.

“As the 40th mayor of Wichita Falls, it is my honor and privilege to wish a 140th birthday to the city of Wichita Falls,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.