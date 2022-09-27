At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one person was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle wreck on Old Iowa Park Road.

Our photographer on scene said the wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle. He was also able to see the motorcycle driver lifted into an ambulance.

The extent of the injuries for both the motorcycle driver and the occupants of the other vehicle is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

