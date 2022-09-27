Email City Guide
New Channel 6 experiences signal issues

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has been experiencing a few signal issues across the area and we wanted to explain to residents why.

According to our General Manager, Richard Haddox, KAUZ’s primary transmitter recently experienced a catastrophic failure.

Our engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible, but it could take up to two weeks to repair due to slow supply chains.

KAUZ is currently broadcasting on a low-power transmitter, on Spectrum Cable, and through digital streaming devices. Our live newscasts can also be found on our website.

If you are having issues receiving the KAUZ signal with an antenna, try rescanning your televisions. If that doesn’t help, then you will need to consider using a digital streaming device temporarily.

You can receive KAUZ’s programming on Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV. You can also watch KAUZ live on the Paramount Plus App.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to restore the primary transmitter as soon as possible.

