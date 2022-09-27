Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
Dwight Albert Simpson and Toni Lynn Cribb.
Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
wfisd board meeting
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida