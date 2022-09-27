Temps will remain above average

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 56 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 53 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 56 with mostly clear skies.

