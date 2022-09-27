Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Temps will remain above average

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 56 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 53 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 56 with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Dwight Albert Simpson and Toni Lynn Cribb.
Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth
wfisd board meeting
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

Latest News

Good Looking Weather this Week
Nice Weather for Us this Week
Good Looking Weather this Week
Good Looking Weather this Week
weather
Temps will remain above average
Temps look to remain in the low-90s