Texoma Women’s Business Council hosts annual networking event

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texoma Women’s Business Council hosted their annual networking event Tuesday afternoon at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The principal of the Career Education Center was the guest speaker. She shared what programs the CEC offers and organizers said it’s all about helping empower each other.

“Help each other grow in our profession and help local schools, especially local female students, with our scholarships,” Gloria Ricci, Texoma Women’s Business Council president, said.

This event happens on the fourth Tuesday of every month, and next month’s event will be at the CEC. You can learn more or sign up to attend by heading over to the Texoma Women’s Business Council Facebook page.

