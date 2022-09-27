Tracking Hurricane Ian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 hurricane this evening with winds around 120mph located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It may get a little stronger late tonight and Wednesday, before making landfall south of Tampa Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Storm surge flooding of up to 10 feet will be possible along the southwestern shores of the Florida Peninsula. Heavy rainfall and inland flooding will also occur across Florida and the southeastern part of the U.S. this weekend.

Our weather looks great with warm sunny days and clear pleasant nights. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with lows at night in the 50s and lower 60s into the weekend and early next week. Daytime highs will be in a good bit above average.

