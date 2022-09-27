Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD to host two hiring events

The department will be hosting two hiring events at the training center.
The department will be hosting two hiring events at the training center.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers.

The department will be hosting two hiring events at the training center in October. The sessions will happen on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the hiring process prior to the application deadline and testing day,” WFPD officials said in a Facebook post.

The training center is located at 710 Flood Street. If you have any questions about this event, contact the WFPD training unit at (940) 720-5059.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
Dwight Albert Simpson and Toni Lynn Cribb.
Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
wfisd board meeting
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools
Robert Edward James, Jennifer Mae Saffel, and Laura Kathryn Benson.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

Latest News

The free compost is available to everyone who’s part of the curbside recycling program.
Annual WF compost giveaway happening this Saturday
WIC program moving away from Similac amid formula shortage
WIC program moving away from Similac amid formula shortage
Families are seeking alternative formulas while the shortage continues.
WIC program moving away from Similac amid formula shortage
Temps will remain above average