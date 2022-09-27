Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man pled guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

Alton Rhodes was given two seven-year prison sentences, but they were suspended and he will instead serve five years of probation. The case comes after Rhodes reportedly shot and killed Charles Bolf and shot at two other people on Feb. 11, 2021.

Rhodes was originally charged with murder, but that charge was dismissed in June of 2021.

After arriving on scene in February of 2021, Wichita Falls police said Rhodes was yelling that he shot Bolf in self-defense. The officer said he found Bolf bleeding from his head and neck.

While a police officer said he was rendering aid to Bolf, two men appeared on scene: Joshua Mathis and Kenneth Hatch. Rhodes reportedly began to fight with Mathis and Hatch, which the officer said became “so confrontational that [he] had to stop rendering aid to [Bolf] and separate the three subjects.”

Rhodes was found to have “abrasions, contusions and swelling on his face and neck,” per the arrest affidavit.

Rhodes told officers at the time that a fight broke out when Bolf, Mathis and Hatch arrived at the house earlier that day. When the fight ended, the three men went to leave in a black SUV. Officers said that’s when Rhodes went back into the house and grabbed his handgun. The affidavit states Rhodes admitted to officers he shot at all three of the men as they fled.

After conducting interviews with Bolf’s daughter and two other witnesses, officers said they completed their investigation on April 15 and determined the shooting was not in self-defense, which led to Rhodes’ arrest.

