Wichita Falls Public Library offers virtual tours

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library is turning to the digital world to help people become more familiar with everything they have to offer.

The library now has an online 3D-tour. The tour, which can be found on their website, allows viewers to go through all the areas of the library, such as the micro-film lab that contains newspapers or the Texas room.

Library program specialist Fox Baker said this new tour is meant to make people feel more comfortable before coming to the library.

“In a way that takes the fear factor out, helps you get educated on what our space offers,” Baker said. “So the idea was to let you look through the tour at your own pace, to be able to take control of that tour and see what we have to offer that you might not know that the library has.”

Baker said the tour launched last week and the library has already received positive feedback on social media.

