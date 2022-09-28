UPDATE: Archer City ISD lockdown lifted, students safe and secure

UPDATE: Archer City ISD placed all campuses in lockdown Wednesday, following reports of possible shots fired in a neighborhood nearby.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said law enforcement received a call Wednesday morning about a possible gunshot near or at Archer City ISD. According to Curd, school officials acted quickly and followed training received by local law enforcement perfectly.

ACISD officials immediately placed schools on lockdown, allowing law enforcement to do a thorough sweep and clear all buildings. No injuries occurred during the incident and there was no damage to the school.

At this time, Curd does not believe anything criminal took place during the incident, and there is even a chance the gunshot may have been from an electrical transformer blowing in the neighborhood nearby.

However, he is proud of the fast response by school officials and law enforcement, as they continue to work together to keep students safe in the area.

At this time, the lockdown has been lifted and the Archer City Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Archer City ISD has announced a lockdown of all schools in the district, following reports of shots being fired in a local neighborhood.

News Channel 6 received reports about a possible lockdown a little before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but little information has been released at this time.

ACISD has stated that all students are safe and secure, and they do not believe there is a threat to campuses at this time.

News Channel 6 is currently on scene and working to find out more details about this possibly dangerous situation.

The original Facebook post from ACISD can be seen below.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.