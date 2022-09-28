Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

High school volleyball - Sept. 27, 2022

Petrolia fell to Archer City at home in volleyball.
Petrolia fell to Archer City at home in volleyball.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday night.

Final scores (sets):

TEAM# OF SETS WONTEAM# OF SETS WON
Rider1Justin Northwest3
Petrolia2Archer City3
Sanger3WFHS0
Holliday3Henrietta0
Lindsay3Burkburnett0
Jacksboro0City View3

RIDER VS. JUSTIN NORTHWEST

PETROLIA VS. ARCHER CITY

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
DPS releases alleged Hardeman County shooter’s identity
Dwight Albert Simpson and Toni Lynn Cribb.
Two arrested after deputies find fentanyl, meth
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Alton Rhodes.
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting

Latest News

Midwestern State cheerleader
Midwestern State football defeats Simon Fraser at home
City View hosted Henrietta in volleyball
High school volleyball highlights - Sept. 24, 2022
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 5
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 5
Midwestern State soccer
Midwestern State men’s soccer blanks Oklahoma Christian