High school volleyball - Sept. 27, 2022
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday night.
Final scores (sets):
|TEAM
|# OF SETS WON
|TEAM
|# OF SETS WON
|Rider
|1
|Justin Northwest
|3
|Petrolia
|2
|Archer City
|3
|Sanger
|3
|WFHS
|0
|Holliday
|3
|Henrietta
|0
|Lindsay
|3
|Burkburnett
|0
|Jacksboro
|0
|City View
|3
RIDER VS. JUSTIN NORTHWEST
PETROLIA VS. ARCHER CITY
