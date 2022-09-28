Hurricane Ian is Pounding Florida

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hurricane Ian will weaken tonight as it moves over land but will still produce a lot of wind and rain over Florida. It’ll move back out in the Atlantic Ocean tomorrow, before heading for the Carolinas on Friday with more wind and rain.

Our weather looks dry and a little better thanks to a front in the area. Highs starting Thursday and this weekend should mainly be in the 80s with lows at night in the 50s. There’s no signs of rain anytime soon.

