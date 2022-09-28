Email City Guide
Jack Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near U.S. 281

The body has been sent off for an autopsy.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday in a grassy area near South U.S. 281.

Police said they received a call about the body around 9:50 a.m. Officers arrived and identified the deceased as 26-year-old Nancy Smith of Jacksboro.

Smith’s body has been sent off for an autopsy, and the Jack County Sheriff’s Office investigating.

“The Jack County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone with information on a female subject that might have been seen walking or getting out of a vehicle on 281 South of Jacksboro Saturday evening 9/24/2022 to Sunday night 9/25/2022. If you have any information please contact Investigator Howard at 940-567-2161. Your information will stay anonymous.”

Jack County Sheriff’s Office

Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

