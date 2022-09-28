Email City Guide
Police: Woman arrested after kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’

Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found...
Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found an injured kitten.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten.

The Middletown Police Department said an arriving officer at the scene found an injured kitten alive but seriously injured with “gaping slices to the neck” before taking Virginia Stamper into custody.

WXIX reports Stamper is facing a charge of cruelty to a companion animal. She was booked into the Middletown Jail.

Middletown police said while they were booking Stamper, a corrections officer found a baggie of meth in her purse. Therefore, the woman is also facing a drug charge in the incident.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation, including what happened leading up to the attack on the kitten and its current condition.

