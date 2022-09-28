Email City Guide
Temps will cool down some this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 51 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 51 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 54 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 57 with mostly clear skies.

