Temps will cool down some this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 51 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 51 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 54 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 57 with mostly clear skies.

